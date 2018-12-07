Local Senator Advocates For NFL Reforms To End Violence Against Women

WASHINGTON (WCBS 880) — One local senator is addressing domestic violence in major league sports, claiming the NFL needs to be more accountable with how it handles cases.

“I'm profoundly disturbed by a number of reports that the NFL completely failed to properly investigate and discipline players who were involved in vicious attacks on women,” said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Following public outcry related to industry’s handling of Ray Rice’s domestic violence, the NFL promised new accountability measures, including independent investigations, stronger discipline, counseling, and financial support for domestic violence groups.

However, the NFL has failed to uphold its 2014 commitments and now the issue has come to a head again following the release of surveillance video which shows Kansas City Chiefs player Kareem Hunt attacking a woman outside a hotel.

“The NFL essentially wanted to condone — downplaying and even concealing — Kareem Hunt's vicious attack on a 19-year-old woman until the video emerged,” Blumenthal said.

The senator is now calling for the creation of an independent body of people, which would include law enforcement and others, to handle these types of cases.

If the NFL doesn't address this, Blumenthal wants an end to the league’s antitrust exemption, which gives the NFL financial support.

Hunt has been dropped from the Chiefs and remains unclaimed. However, linebacker Reuben Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers following a domestic violence arrest, but was almost immediately claimed by the Washington Redskins.

The NFL could not be reached for comment.