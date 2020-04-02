New Rochelle Coronavirus Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Help Future Patients

Sign up for WCBS 880's daily newsletter for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Coronavirus patients in the original containment zone in New Rochelle are lining up to have their blood tested — they now have antibodies that might help lead to a treatment.

Now that some of the first New York coronavirus patients have recovered, members of the Young Israel congregation are volunteering to donate blood antibodies in their plasma that might help future patients.

“Amazing. It was like a breath of fresh air. It was a gift from on high,” said Dr. Liise-anne Pirofski of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center.

“They have had their lived turned completely upside down,” Pirofski said. “Were just united in their desire to help and to, you know, provide a piece of their own bodies that could help others not have to suffer the way they did.”

Montefiore Medical Center and the Children’s Health Fund dispatched a mobile testing unit to the synagogue. Antibody-rich blood plasma can be stockpiled as a clinical trial puts a possible treatment to the test.

“Based on prior epidemics from as recently as SARS in 2003 and the H1N1 epidemic in 2009, as well as a mountain of historical data, we believe that the antibodies will have a beneficial effect,” Pirofski said.

