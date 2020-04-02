New Rochelle Coronavirus Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Help Future Patients

- NJ Authorizes Commandeering Of Medical Supplies As Statewide Cases Surpass 25K
- New York Reports 2,373 Coronavirus Deaths, More Than 92,000 Positive Cases
- First Kids Only COVID-19 Testing Center Opens On Long Island
- Report: NYC EMTs Told Not To Bring Cardiac Arrest Patients To Hospitals Overwhelmed By Coronavirus
- NYPD: Officers Shoot, Wound Man Who Menaced Them With Knife
- Concerns Grow Over Nursing Home Conditions In New Jersey Amid Crisis
- Woman Organizes Banner To Fly Over Hudson, Thanking USNS Comfort
- NYPD Traffic Agent Dies; 17% Of Uniformed Workforce On Sick Report
- Difference Makers: Tri-State Non-Profits Mobilize To Support Those In Need Amid COVID-19 Crisis
- NJ Extends Tax And Budget Deadlines Because Of Coronavirus Crisis
- Economic fallout mounts, along with competition for masks
- Virus spreads through South Dakota family's close ties
- Poorer NYC neighborhoods hit hardest by virus
- 2020 Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- A Record 6.6 Million Seek US Jobless Aid As Layoffs Mount
- Fauci Says He Feels Safe Despite Threats, Is Focusing On Job
- Poll: Americans Approve Of How Local, State Governments Handling Coronavirus
- Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy
- Q&A: How to get aid for a small business hit by virus crisis
- The Latest: DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for Florida
- Bobby Valentine Generating Smiles With Baseball-Themed Video Amid Pandemic
- WATCH: Howie Rose & Wayne Randazzo Talk New York Mets Baseball
- Mets PA Announcer Creates Walk-Up Intros For Fans Free Of Charge
- Coleman: How Will The Mets Fare In The Post-Virus Season?
- Pete Alonso Sends ‘Thank You’ Messages To Healthcare Workers During Pandemic
- Howie Rose Talks Baseball And Coronavirus: 'I Never Imagined It Would Come To This'
- Noah Syndergaard To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
- Mets' Alonso, Rojas Reach Out To Lifelong Fan Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer
- Negative Test For Mitchell's Dad 'A Sigh Of Relief' To Mets
- MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Opening Day
ON AIR NOW
Michael Wallace and Steve Scott
RADIO.COM
New Rochelle Coronavirus Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Help Future Patients
Sign up for WCBS 880's daily newsletter for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Coronavirus patients in the original containment zone in New Rochelle are lining up to have their blood tested — they now have antibodies that might help lead to a treatment.
Now that some of the first New York coronavirus patients have recovered, members of the Young Israel congregation are volunteering to donate blood antibodies in their plasma that might help future patients.
“Amazing. It was like a breath of fresh air. It was a gift from on high,” said Dr. Liise-anne Pirofski of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center.
“They have had their lived turned completely upside down,” Pirofski said. “Were just united in their desire to help and to, you know, provide a piece of their own bodies that could help others not have to suffer the way they did.”
Montefiore Medical Center and the Children’s Health Fund dispatched a mobile testing unit to the synagogue. Antibody-rich blood plasma can be stockpiled as a clinical trial puts a possible treatment to the test.
“Based on prior epidemics from as recently as SARS in 2003 and the H1N1 epidemic in 2009, as well as a mountain of historical data, we believe that the antibodies will have a beneficial effect,” Pirofski said.
Stay informed, stay connected — follow WCBS 880 on Facebook and Twitter. Download the RADIO.COM app + favorite WCBS 880 for breaking news, traffic and weather alerts.