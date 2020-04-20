New Rochelle Restaurants Struggle To Stay Afloat

Sign up for WCBS 880's daily newsletter for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Restaurant owners in New Rochelle were among the first to revamp business operations when the area became a containment zone, and many are still hurting weeks later.

Alvin Clayton owns Alvin & Friends in New Rochelle, located just blocked from where the coronavirus containment zone was established in the city by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Clayton’s business was a fine dining establishment until the quarantine began, when he had to quickly shift gears to delivery and take out – while also feeding the frontline workers at Montefiore Hospital and Lawrence Hospital.

“We’re feeding the doctors, the nurses and staff at the hospitals,” Clayton explains.

What had been a staff of 30 full and part-time workers – plus at least 15 musicians who provided live jazz several nights a week – is now down to just three staff members.

He says he has had to to re-direct expenses for busboys and white tablecloths, which he doesn't need at the moment.

“I was able to get a more competitive, so that’s been a little helpful. We’re not really making any money, we’re probably just breaking even,” Clayton said.

After getting shot out from round one of the Small Business Relief Program, Clayton says he'll apply for the second round, which could be up and running before the week is out.

