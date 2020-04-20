- Connecticut Police Using ‘Pandemic Drone’ To Monitor Virus Outbreak
- Harvard Professor: Antibody Testing Is Not Key To Reopening Economy
- Connecticut Church Feeding Hungry Amid Pandemic
- City Public Meeting 'Zoom-Bombed' With Images Of Child Abuse
- New Jersey Releases Complete List Of Cases, Deaths At Nursing Homes
- Cuomo Calls Trump Meeting ‘Productive,’ Says NY And Feds Will Work To Increase Virus Testing
- NYPD Breaks Up 4/20 Pot Party In Flatiron District
- New Jersey Reports Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll
- Many Changing Their Lives For The Better Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- New York Lawmakers Look To Help Homeowners Missing Mortgage Payments
- Senate Approves $500B Virus Aid Deal, Sends It To House
- Trump Announces Green Card Restrictions
- $100 Million Fund Created For Dead Health Workers' Families
- Countries and US states move to reopen amid health warnings
- SBA Reports Data Breach In Disaster Loan Application Website
- Criminal records shut small biz owners out of aid program
- Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
- US OKs 1st coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home
- Joe Biden Would Pick Michelle Obama As VP 'In A Heartbeat': Report
- US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year
- Jeff McNeil Among 30 MLB Players To Sign On For The Show Video Game Tournament
- Watch: Howie Rose & Wayne Randazzo Talk Mets Baseball
- Wayne Randazzo Catches Up With Luis Rojas
- Bobby Valentine Generating Smiles With Baseball-Themed Video Amid Pandemic
- WATCH: Howie Rose & Wayne Randazzo Talk New York Mets Baseball
- Mets PA Announcer Creates Walk-Up Intros For Fans Free Of Charge
- Coleman: How Will The Mets Fare In The Post-Virus Season?
- Pete Alonso Sends ‘Thank You’ Messages To Healthcare Workers During Pandemic
- Howie Rose Talks Baseball And Coronavirus: 'I Never Imagined It Would Come To This'
- Noah Syndergaard To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
RADIO.COM
New Rochelle Restaurants Struggle To Stay Afloat
Sign up for WCBS 880's daily newsletter for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Restaurant owners in New Rochelle were among the first to revamp business operations when the area became a containment zone, and many are still hurting weeks later.
Alvin Clayton owns Alvin & Friends in New Rochelle, located just blocked from where the coronavirus containment zone was established in the city by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Clayton’s business was a fine dining establishment until the quarantine began, when he had to quickly shift gears to delivery and take out – while also feeding the frontline workers at Montefiore Hospital and Lawrence Hospital.
“We’re feeding the doctors, the nurses and staff at the hospitals,” Clayton explains.
What had been a staff of 30 full and part-time workers – plus at least 15 musicians who provided live jazz several nights a week – is now down to just three staff members.
He says he has had to to re-direct expenses for busboys and white tablecloths, which he doesn't need at the moment.
“I was able to get a more competitive, so that’s been a little helpful. We’re not really making any money, we’re probably just breaking even,” Clayton said.
After getting shot out from round one of the Small Business Relief Program, Clayton says he'll apply for the second round, which could be up and running before the week is out.
Stay informed, stay connected — follow WCBS 880 on Facebook and Twitter. Download the RADIO.COM app + favorite WCBS 880 for breaking news, traffic and weather alerts.