RADIO.COM

How To Make a Face Covering With a T-Shirt
April 03, 2020
Coronavirus Patients Forced to Wear Ankle Bracelets
April 03, 2020
Trump Orders VA to Pause Veteran Debt Collection Over Coronavirus
April 03, 2020
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Vet Stunned to Discover Dog Swallowed Rosary Beads
April 03, 2020
CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus
April 03, 2020
Nurse Battling Coronavirus Says the Pain Is ‘Worse Than a Gunshot’
April 03, 2020
7 Ways to Check in With Your Friends and Family During Coronavirus
April 03, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Missing Boaters
April 03, 2020
Woman With Husband on Life Support Loses Parents and Brother to Coronavirus
April 03, 2020
Daughter Who Said Goodbye to Dying Mom Over Walkie-Talkie: 'She Stayed So Strong'
April 03, 2020

Westchester Preparing Hospital Beds For Expected COVID-19 Surge

Sean Adams
April 03, 2020 - 7:09 pm
Categories: 
Coronavirus Tri-State Area
Local News

RYE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Westchester County is preparing for an anticipated surge in coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to grow in the state.

“We are targeting, trying to make sure we have enough hospital beds available,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

He says they have to prepare not just for Westchester County residents to get the virus, but for other New Yorkers as well.

“If New York City's need overflows north, then we're gonna be in the center,” he notes.

Latimer is preparing for patients from surrounding counties too.

“When you look north of us, Rockland County, Orange County, Putnam and Dutchess, if their case load exceeds their local hospitals ability to solve it, the natural tendency is to send patients into Westchester County,” the county executive said.

The county center is already being converted into a temporary hospital space.

“We're going to do everything we can not to fall short,” he said.

Latimer is lining up other potential locations where New York State could set up hospital beds.

Arrowwood Conference Center in Rye Brook, the old Dannon Headquarters in Greenberg and the former College of New Rochelle campus are all being considered.

New York State currently has over 100,000 cases of coronavirus and has seen nearly 3,000 fatalities.

Downstate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced President Donald Trump has approved the 2,500-bed military-run temporary hospital at Javits Center to accept COVID-19 patients. It was originally intended to treat non-coronavirus patients.

The Department of Defense said that while they understand this will elevate the risk of transmission to other patients and their medical providers, "This decision was risk-informed and made to ensure that DoD can continue to provide these local communities the type of medical care they most need.  Force health protection is a top priority and our medical professionals will have the required personal protective equipment needed for this mission."

Tags: 
Newsletter
Westchester
Coronavirus